Wendy’s (WEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Wendy’s to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Wendy’s has set its FY24 guidance at $0.98-1.02 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wendy’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Wendy’s Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:WEN opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76.
Wendy’s Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Wendy’s news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
