Wendy’s (WEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Wendy’s to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Wendy’s has set its FY24 guidance at $0.98-1.02 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wendy’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 101.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.03.

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

