WESCO International (WCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect WESCO International to post earnings of $3.49 per share for the quarter. WESCO International has set its FY24 guidance at $13.75-15.75 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect WESCO International to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $170.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.10 and a 200-day moving average of $167.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.06. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $122.30 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on WCC

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $681,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock worth $303,728,784 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.