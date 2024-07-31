Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE:WAL opened at $80.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,957,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,758,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,725,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,510,000 after purchasing an additional 876,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,339,000 after purchasing an additional 824,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,918.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

