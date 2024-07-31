Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.550-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. Western Digital also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.55-1.85 EPS.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.96.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,874,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,853. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

