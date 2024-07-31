Western Union (NYSE:WU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Western Union updated its FY24 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.800 EPS.

NYSE:WU traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. 10,090,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,024. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WU. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

