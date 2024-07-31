Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Western Union updated its FY24 guidance to $1.70-1.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.800 EPS.

NYSE WU traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.05. 9,390,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,572. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WU. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

