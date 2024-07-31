WHY Price Tops $0.0000 (WHY)

WHY (WHY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 31st. During the last week, WHY has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WHY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. WHY has a market cap of $124.18 million and $8.83 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WHY Profile

WHY was first traded on April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant. WHY’s official website is www.madphant.com.

Buying and Selling WHY

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000031 USD and is up 9.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $8,868,640.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHY directly using U.S. dollars.

