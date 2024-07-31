William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMG. Argus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $52.56 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.89 and its 200 day moving average is $80.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

