William Blair Comments on DexCom, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of DexCom in a report released on Friday, July 26th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $69.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,483 shares of company stock valued at $401,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

