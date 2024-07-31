William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for LPL Financial in a report released on Friday, July 26th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.28. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.50 EPS.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 54.38% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.80.

View Our Latest Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $221.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.86. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $200.18 and a 12-month high of $289.88.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in LPL Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.