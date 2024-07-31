William Blair Initiates Coverage on Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Equities researchers at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MOD. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $98.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.27. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $120.11.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

