Woodbois (LON:WBI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 15159929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Woodbois Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Woodbois Company Profile

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber trading, and carbon solutions in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, London, and Guernsey. It offers sawmill timber and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

