Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion and approximately $1.92 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,422,899,384 coins and its circulating supply is 87,422,899,423 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,422,899,384.49226 with 87,422,899,423.48872 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.13127574 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,357,431.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

