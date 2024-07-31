Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,852 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.00% of Wynn Resorts worth $115,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,305,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,127,456,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $15,089,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $13,666,000. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 220,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 114,600 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.13. The stock had a trading volume of 466,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,646. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $80.02 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.72.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

