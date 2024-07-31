Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.29.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on XMTR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,165,000. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 1,005.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 644,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 585,971 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,281,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 217,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,773,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,077,000 after buying an additional 161,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.52. Xometry has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.34.
Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
