Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.85. 1,265,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.90. Xylem has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

