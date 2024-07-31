Zacks Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of F5 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings of $9.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.61. The consensus estimate for F5’s current full-year earnings is $9.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F5’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.84 EPS.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

F5 Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of FFIV opened at $200.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.80 and a 200 day moving average of $179.26. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a 52-week low of $145.45 and a 52-week high of $202.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,766 shares of company stock worth $1,990,890. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of F5 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in F5 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

