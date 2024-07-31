Zacks Research Weighs in on Antero Midstream Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Antero Midstream in a report released on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

