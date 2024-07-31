Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZBRA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.33.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.02. 337,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,880. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.91. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $372.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $5,053,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

