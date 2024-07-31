Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Holdings Raised by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Zscaler by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS traded up $2.60 on Wednesday, hitting $179.35. 1,137,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.50 and its 200 day moving average is $198.23. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of -351.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.