Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ZWS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.40. 471,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,474. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $240,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,565,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,711,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $240,113.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,565,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,711,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $1,595,352.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,551,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,442 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,844 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

