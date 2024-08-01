0x Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (ZRX)

0x (ZRX) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0x token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $282.14 million and $28.06 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0x is www.oklink.com/eth/token/0xe41d2489571d322189246dafa5ebde1f4699f498. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0xprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x (ZRX) is an open-source protocol on Ethereum facilitating frictionless token exchange. dApps access liquidity pools, charge fees, and utilize decentralized governance. ZRX tokens pay fees to Relayers and grant voting rights, ensuring fairness and balance in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars.

