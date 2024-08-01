10,471 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Bought by Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.28. 3,668,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,523,541. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.