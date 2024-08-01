11,378 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by New Covenant Trust Company N.A.

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.
AT&T Stock Performance
NYSE:T traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 44,359,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,794,688. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $139.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
