1,200 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Montchanin Asset Management LLC

Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after buying an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after buying an additional 2,636,386 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $172,887,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,065,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,658. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

