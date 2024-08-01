1,200 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after buying an additional 32,537 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $2,634,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY opened at $171.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.35 and a 200-day moving average of $167.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

