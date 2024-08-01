1,351 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by New Covenant Trust Company N.A.

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.21. 4,989,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,839. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $82.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
