1,443,181 Shares in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Purchased by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,443,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 3.62% of Achilles Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,732,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ACHL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,790. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Achilles Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACHL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

