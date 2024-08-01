20,308 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Acquired by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Shift4 Payments comprises approximately 2.2% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at $682,696.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 39,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $2,506,205.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 621,962 shares in the company, valued at $39,830,446.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 5.5 %

FOUR traded down $3.77 on Thursday, hitting $65.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,123. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.55 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

