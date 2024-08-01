27,900 Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 64,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 217,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 137,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 93,301 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 45,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 38,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,438. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Separately, Macquarie raised Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

