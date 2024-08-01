2,918,780 Shares in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Purchased by Webs Creek Capital Management LP

Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,918,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,396,000. Kosmos Energy accounts for approximately 7.0% of Webs Creek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Webs Creek Capital Management LP owned about 0.62% of Kosmos Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 69,473 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 1,700,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of KOS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,556,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,571,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.41. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $419.14 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.85%. Equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kosmos Energy

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.