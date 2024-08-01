2,983 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 31.2% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 11,420.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 33.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 72,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,394,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,983. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,946,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,827. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average is $70.71. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

