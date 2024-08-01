3,529 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,134,000 after buying an additional 960,139 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,094,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,316,000 after purchasing an additional 128,421 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220,709 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,217,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 529,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IEI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,302. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $117.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.40.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3012 per share. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

