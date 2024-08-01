377,408 Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 377,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 51,814 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 451,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 326,070 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 166,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9,440.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.52.

Insider Activity

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 297,619 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,871.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 297,619 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at $653,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 339,766 shares of company stock worth $271,961. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.40.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

