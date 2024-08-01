396 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Dynasty Wealth Management LLC

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,476,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,405,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,303,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,022,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,648,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,190,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,075,000 after purchasing an additional 546,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $476.12 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $490.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

