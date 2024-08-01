3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Short Interest Update

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,870,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 11,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.
DDD traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $3.39. 1,619,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.72. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39.
3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.
