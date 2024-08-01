415,420 Shares in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Bought by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 415,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.20. The company had a trading volume of 137,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,201. The stock has a market cap of $581.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.22. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

