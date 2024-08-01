42,146 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Acquired by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $5,881,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Genpact by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,768,000 after buying an additional 47,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,172,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,845,000 after acquiring an additional 218,526 shares during the period. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 19.6% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 241,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

