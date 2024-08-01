43,211 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.62. The stock had a trading volume of 210,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,211. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

