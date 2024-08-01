5,457 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Acquired by Lummis Asset Management LP

Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.00. 5,962,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,094,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.80. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $60.69.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

