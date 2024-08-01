6,590 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 41,804 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CHD traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $97.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,685. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.44.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.28.

Get Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.