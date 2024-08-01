75,328 Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Acquired by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Perrigo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 219,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 793,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Perrigo Trading Down 0.1 %

Perrigo stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.26. The stock had a trading volume of 347,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.00 and a beta of 0.51. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $40.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 1,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,698.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

