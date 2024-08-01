a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.98% from the company’s current price.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $180.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.36. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $33.73.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $116.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

