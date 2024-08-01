A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on September 3rd

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

A10 Networks has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks Stock Down 7.8 %

ATEN stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $975.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 3,296,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $50,759,123.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 619,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,535,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on A10 Networks

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.