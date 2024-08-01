AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Down 0%

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) dropped 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $183.25 and last traded at $185.09. Approximately 680,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,538,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.71.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $329.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,025,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978,415 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,601 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,295,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,847,000 after acquiring an additional 992,496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,415 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,229,888,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

