ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $27,962.22

ABCMETA (META) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $27,962.22 and $26.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,010.80 or 1.00097091 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000995 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011657 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00067983 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000003 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.