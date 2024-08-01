ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of ABIVAX Société Anonyme worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABVX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the first quarter worth approximately $5,411,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter worth $13,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABVX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Laidlaw assumed coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ABVX opened at $11.81 on Thursday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

