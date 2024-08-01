Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Acadia Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 35.4% annually over the last three years. Acadia Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 232.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of AKR stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 75,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.88, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.46. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $22.51.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $211,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $211,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

