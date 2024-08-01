Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 372,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,659. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $958.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 36.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 175,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $1,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,269,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,438,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,462,548.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $1,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,269,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,243. Company insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 117,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 31,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

