ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-$1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.21-$0.24 EPS.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 640,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,500. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $476.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Recommended Stories

